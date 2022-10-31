Not Available

CHICAGO FARMER is a documentary chronicling the life of modern folk musician Cody Diekhoff, also known as Chicago Farmer. Cody grew up in a small town with no traffic lights called Delavan, IL, then moved to the big city of Chicago to pursue his dreams. He sings about small towns, big cities, and everywhere in between. The film tells his story through songs and interviews -- back and forth all over Illinois. CHICAGO FARMER aims to capture the spirit of this unique voice in modern folk music.