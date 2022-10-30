Chicago in Chicago

Not Available

The legendary band Chicago triumphantly returns to its namesake town. Set against the stunning background of Lake Michigan, Chicago wows a sold-out crowd at the Charter-One Pavilion with an evening of hits including Saturday in the Park, Make Me Smile and You're the Inspiration. To end the night, the hometown headliners are joined onstage by the Doobie Brothers for an unbelievable music encore, which includes 25 or 6 to 4 and Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is?