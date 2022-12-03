Chicago Odyssey: Volume 1

Not Available

Where else in the U.S. can one find so much railroad action but in Chicago...especially in the 1950's and 60's! World respected rail photographer Emery Gulash began capturing prolific amounts of action in and near the Chicago area from the early 50's. In the mid-fifties, to be a railfan in Chicago, there was no limit to the majestic views of railroads, Exotic first generation diesels, sparkling consists of the new streamlined passenger trains, well maintained track work...these were all the things that truly excited the railfan of that time...and Emery Gulash was no exception. Filmed in crisp, bright 16mm color, witness the end of steam on a few roads and the birth of the diesel as the mainstay of power for freight and passenger. See typical incredible Emery Gulash photography, coupled with the Frog's fast paced editing, this is a collectors item you've just got to have!