Chicago Odyssey: Volume 2

Volume 2 takes over where Volume 1 left off, in early 1962. We will see passenger trains from: Milwaukee Road, CB&Q, Santa Fe, Penn Central, Gulf, Mobile and Ohio, Grand Trunk, Great Northern, Northern Pacific (and eventually the Burlington Northern), and Illinois Central. We haven't forgotten you freight fans either. You'll see freight on most of the railroads mentioned above as well on: Chicago & North Western, Soo Line, Elgin, Joliet & Eastern, Indiana Harbor Belt, Rock Island, Chicago & Eastern Illinois. There are cameo appearances on the Chesapeake & Ohio as well as the Baltimore & Ohio. We'll catch commuter action on many of these roads as well: the Chicago, South Shore and South Bend, Chicago, North Shore & Milwaukee, and the Chicago Transit Authority. You'll witness the changes in motive power and equipment on many of these commuter lines. We end our tour of Chicago in 1973.