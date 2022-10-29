Chicago & REO Speedwagon: Live at Red Rocks

Not Available

Legendary rock bands Chicago and REO Speedwagon’s summer tour proved to be a massive hit all across the country including this phenomenal show at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado. The bands had the time of their lives, playing a truly “raucous” encore – a two band, hit-fuelled, epic jam. The reviews have been phenomenal, with media raving about the encore: “Chicago and REO Speedwagon’s combined supergroup encore was the stuff of classic-rock legend.” Viewers will be sure to sing along with “Riding The Storm Out,” “Free,” “Roll With The Changes,” “Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is,” “Keep on Loving You,” and “25 or 6 to 4.”