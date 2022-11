Not Available

Actor Edward James Olmos narrates this celebration of Chicano rock, with personal stories, archival footage and music from Ritchie Valens, Los Lobos and others vividly chronicling the history and cultural import of this music born in the barrios. Other featured artists include Lalo Guerrero, considered the father of Chicano rock, and the classic bands Thee Midniters, Cannibal and the Headhunters, El Chicano and Tierra.