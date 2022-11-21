Chicha tu madre

Not Available

This is a film that finally approaches our moral meanderings with a true vision. Julio Cesar is a beautiful character (charmingly portrayed by Jesus Aranda) who undertakes his life without major worries, even though his life is clearly astray. He simply stumbles along finding his way as the road unravels. Such as life truly is in this part (and many others) of the world, when numerous reasons lead one to put aside moral concerns when a quick opportunity may lead to some personal advantage.