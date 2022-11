Not Available

Love and morality collide in a small Argentinean town when teenage Marianito (Federico Canepa) falls in love with Chiche (Andrea Galante), who's 10 years his senior. When she becomes pregnant, the two decide to make a life together despite hostility from family and friends. But can love survive in the face of so much opposition? Written and directed by Fernando Musa, this intense character study co-stars Ingrid Pelicori and Enrique Liporace.