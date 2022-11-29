Chichibu de Buchichi

Not Available

Kaoruko is set to meet a marriage partner... but there's a person she can't forget. Someone she met in Chichibu when she was a girl. A young boy whose name she doesn't even know. Treasured memories of walking with him through Chichibu Shrine. Taking in the carpets of pink flowers at Hitsujiyama Park, the mountain stream at Nagatoro, the sea of clouds from Mitsumine Shrine. These are priceless moments she yearns to relive. Maybe... just maybe... if she heads to Chichibu she might see him again. Clinging to her faint hope and distant memories, Kaoruko resolves to find out.