Legendary jazz pianist Chick Corea leads this incredible live performance, which reunites members of the Return to Forever lineup, including bassist Stanley Clarke, drummer Lenny White and Grammy-winning saxophonist Joe Henderson. A concert any jazz fan is sure to cherish, this set finds Corea and the band performing unforgettable renditions of tunes such as "L's Bop," "Why Wait," "500 Miles High" and "Guernica."