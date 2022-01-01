Chick Corea Akoustic Band - Rendezvous in New York

Not Available

Chick Corea - Rendezvous in New York - Akoustic Band movie was released May 16, 2006 by the Image Entertainment studio. Reunited for the first time in over 10 years, the GRAMMY-winning Chick Corea Akoustic Band remains one of the best trios in contemporary jazz. Chick Corea - Rendezvous in New York - Akoustic Band video With a mind-blowing level of individual virtuosity, Chick Corea, John Patitucci and Dave Weckl combine their talents in an exciting, energetic performance that includes the band's beloved "Humpty Dumpty."