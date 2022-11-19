Chick Corea Elektric Band: Live at Montreux 2004

Not Available

Chick Corea is one of the most significant jazzmen of recent times. He first came to notice as a keyboard player for Miles Davis in the late sixties and early seventies before founding his own jazz-fusion band Return To Forever with Stanley Clarke, which started the career of Al Di Meola. In more recent times he has been operating as either the Chick Corea Akoustic Band or, as in this case, the Chick Corea Elektric Band. The band line-up features Corea on keyboards, John Patitucci on bass, Frank Gambale on guitar, Dave Weckl on drums and Eddie Marienthal on sax.