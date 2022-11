Not Available

Jazz superstar Chick Corea and some of jazz's finest musicians team up to salute legendary jazzman Bud Powell in these two 1996 sets. Corea, Roy Haynes, Kenny Garrett, Christian McBride, Wallace Roney and young master saxophonist Joshua Redman play live in Japan and Germany, highlighted by some of Powell's finest music. Set list: Glass Enclosure, Tempus Fugit, Dusk In Sandi, Bud Powell, Oblivion, I'll Keep Loving You, Un Poco Loco.