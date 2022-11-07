Chick Corea & Gary Burton: Interaction

Not Available

Music & Musicals, Jazz & Easy Listening, Classic Jazz - Jazz musicians Chick Corea and Gary Burton achieved their worldwide acclaim the old-fashioned way: They earned every hard-blown note of it. Both have made history with their innovative music and decades of top-notch performances; as a duo, they've gigged together since 1972. On this disc, recorded from their 1997 European tour, the two jazz giants "interact" with each other -- brilliantly. Also features an interview with Corea.