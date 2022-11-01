Not Available

Yun Fei, a young poet, seeks the advice of an old university friend who lives in the Beijing suburbs, discovering that his friend has gone into business breeding black chickens. Discouraged about his future as a poet, Yun Fei starts a relationship with a colorblind young girl who encourages him to persevere. But even this new relationship is not enough to inspire him to write. It’s at this point that he buys a pirated record whose magical powers bring him the success he’s longed for. However, sudden fame does not seem to solve everything. The first film of Beijing theatre director Meng Jing Hui, Chicken Poets is an insightful and poetic look at materialism and the younger generation in China.