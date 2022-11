Not Available

Always a soothing broth, the Chicken Soup video series offers hope through entertaining and touching vignettes about ordinary people. This series of joy-filled stories illustrates the many ways to express love -- through romantic intimacy, bonds of friendship or strengthening family connections. Celebrities Renee Olstead, William Atherton, Edward Asner and Andrew Dice Clay join Emmy Award-winning host Michael Tucker in this uplifting family series.