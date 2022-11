Not Available

Your favorite chicken team is back! Small Fry, Free Range, and Uncle Wattles are back on the Funny Farm and ready for kung fu chicken action! As Glutton and Slim discuss their evil weasel plans to get earn themselves a chicken snack, Free Range and Uncle Wattles practice their kung fu and meditation skills. As the epic chicken vs weasel battle continues it is clear these feathered birds of mayhem have the upper thigh in this hilarious animated comedy.