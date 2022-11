Not Available

When chickens roam out of the barn, these wacky weasels are ready to pounce! Follow furry goofball Slim, a down-and-out weasel with nothing on his mind besides food, as he teams up with master-planner Glutton, as they set off on a series of cat and mouse games to lure the unsuspecting chickens into their mouths. Unfortunately, these chickens are a bit smarter than your average hen, hilarity ensues in Wacky Weasels!