Chico - Artista Brasileiro

Chico Buarque is a constant presence in Brazil's art scene and makes up its citizen's popular culture. This wealth in music, poems, theater and novels has been created over the last 50 years and in this film Chico Buarque converses about his memories, shows, daily life, work methods, creative process, in summary all his trajectory. The film revolves around one of Chico's shows. Parting from the songs presented, the protagonist will tell us how each was born. He will guide us to others and will follow their route, always focusing on the songs, and the written word, the artist.