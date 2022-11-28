Not Available

Four movies about the Brazilian spiritist medium, Chico Xavier (1910-2002): "The Medium Emmanuel" (1951), "A Light Shines in the Horizon" (1955), "Chico Xavier - From Pedro Leopoldo to Uberaba" (1983) and "The Great Spiritist Medium" (2007). Be moved by the greatness and humility of the medium of Emmanuel, Andé Luiz, Humberto de Campos and other Spirits, psychographing at the Luiz Gonzaga Spiritist Center or working as a writer at the Fazenda Modelo in Pedro Leopoldo (MG), in Brazil.