Chief - Keishichou IR Bunsekishitsu

    TV Asahi

    ogane Takichi, the CEO of a construction company, is shot dead in the street in Nishi Shinjuku in Tokyo. The only eyewitness, Odagiri Naoto, refuses to cooperate with the police for some reason. Fukamachi Kotaro, a senior member of the IR Analysis Office, is ordered by Nitta Yukihiko, the head of the First Investigative Division, to handle Odagiri. The newly established office was set up on the pretext of tracking and monitoring suspects and witnesses to advance investigations by using the many surveillance cameras and GPS trackers installed in Tokyo.

