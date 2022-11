Not Available

It is the indigenous Ecuadorian coastal festival of Chigualo, the birth of Jesus is celebrated, bandaging his eyes for a few hours and where everything is allowed. Manu, a child, arrives transvestite in the hours where God no longer sees sins, but when he discovers that Jesus had lost his bandage and he did not punish him, he will give him the impulse to reveal himself to his family and the people in his decision. Of being a girl.