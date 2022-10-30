Chihuahua too!

Not Available

When the Fasteners inherit an old family vacation home, they soon realize it's being haunted by their ancestors' famous movie star dog, Sophie. Homer, the Fastener's golden retriever, befriends Sophie and discovers that she is just looking for a family to love. Now it's up to Homer and the Fastener kids to convince their parents that Sophie really exists and keep them from selling the house and leaving Sophie alone forever. Will Sophie finally have a family again? Find out in this hilarious tail-wagging adventure featuring lessons about acceptance, cooperation and honesty.