This documentary follows renowned glass sculptor Dale Chihuly and his Seattle crew as they journey to Jerusalem, where they collaborate with Israeli sculptors to create 14 glass sculptures in the city's ancient citadel for the 2000 millennium bash. The film chronicles the team's physically intense labor in the hot sun, culminating with one of Chihuly's most striking works: a 40-foot-high cone of pink crystals known as "Crystal Mountain."