The teenage Chika feels empty after the death of her parents. Her older sibling is busy with her career and then her boyfriend breaks up with her. But Chika’s life starts to change when she meets Yoza. Chika accidentally destroys Yoza’s handycam, causing him to get hit by a taxi and hospitalized, thus causing him to cancel his departure to New York. Yoza dreams of becoming a filmmaker and he keeps asking her to replace his handycam. Chika is annoyed and confused because of his unpredictable attitude. Behind it all, Yoza keeps a secret that neither Chika nor anyone knows.