CHIKARA: A New Start

Not Available

Sunday, January 25th, 2015 1 A New Start - Event Intro 2 Sidney Bakabella Speaks 3 The Wrecking Crew vs The Throwbacks Jervis Cottonbelly Shynron and Princess KimberLee 4 Ophidian Speaks 5 Nøkken vs Ophidian 6 Jakob Hammermeier Speaks 7 N_R_G Race Jaxon and Hype Rockwell Speak 8 The Colony: Xtreme Force vs N_R_G 9 UltraMantis Black Speaks 10 Juan Francisco De Coronado vs UltraMantis Black 11 Jakob Hammermeier and Soldier Ant Speak 12 The BDK and Soldier Ant vs The Colony 13 Eddie Kingston Speaks 14 Kevin Condron vs Eddie Kingston 15 The Batiri vs Hallowicked and Frightmare 16 Chuck Taylor Speaks 17 CHIKARA Grand Championship: Icarus vs Chuck Taylor 18 Season 15 Premiere Teaser