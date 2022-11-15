Chikara: Aniversario: Scotch Mist

Not Available

It's Mask versus Mask in the main event of our Aniversario stop in Chicago! Grand Champ Dasher Hatfield puts his mask on the line against his son, Boomer in the first Lucha de Apuesta to hit a CHIKARA ring in years! Who will leave the Logan Square Auditorium unmasked when it's all said and done? As if that's not enough right there, buckle up for a head-to-head confrontation between two men with opposing approaches to training young wrestlers, as Ophidian and Mike Quackenbush square off. Long-time favorites Da Soul Touchaz return to action with C. Red and take on The Creatures of the Deep in a trios match! The Crucible sends some of their most fierce fighters into the fray, and the Minnesota Wrecking Zoo are back to join us once again!