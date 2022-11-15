Chikara: Aniversario: The Apes of Wrath

Not Available

To mark our Aniversario on May 25th, the fun-filled lucha super party is back in the Greater Pittsburgh Area once more! A once-in-a-lifetime tag team match headlines the celebration, as Dasher Hatfield & Icarus team up to face Princess KimberLee & John Francis of Coronado...it's Grand Champions Galore! The Young Lions Cup is on the line as Green Ant challenges Still Life With Apricots And Pears, and The Rascalz make their CHIKARA debuts! Ophidian's Crucible group face off against Mike Quackenbush and a trio of CHIKARA's finest in a wild atomicos match where the tensions could not be higher. Plus, cousins Boomer Hatfield and Molly McCoy see tag team action for the very first time!