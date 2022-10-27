CHIKARA Days Of The Phoenix

Not Available

Singles Match Arctic Rescue Ant vs. The Proletariat Boar Of Moldova Tag Team Match Hermit Crab & Rock Lobster vs. Ben Macklemore & Lewis Ryan Singles Match Amasis vs. Jaka (w/Jakob Hammermeier & Pinkie Sanchez) Tag Team Match Dasher Hatfield & Heidi Lovelace vs. The United Nations (Juan Francisco de Coronado & Prakash Sabar) Singles Match Jakob Hammermeier vs. Soldier Ant CHIKARA Campeonatos de Parejas Title Best Two Out Of Three Falls Match N_R_G (Hype Rockwell & Race Jaxon) (c) vs. The Nightmare Warriors (Frightmare & Hallowicked)