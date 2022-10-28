CHIKARA Diamonds Are Forever

Not Available

Los Ice Creams (El Hijo del Ice Cream & Ice Cream Jr.) vs. Old Fashioned (Jervis Cottonbelly & Marion Fontaine) Jojo Bravo vs. Max Smashmaster (w/Blaster McMassive) Blind Rage vs. Mat Fitchett The Batiri (Kodama & Obariyon) vs. The Odditorium (Oliver Grimsly & Qefka The Quiet) Billy Roc vs. Juan Francisco de Coronado The Colony (Fire Ant & Silver Ant) vs. The Colony Xtreme Force (Missile Assault Ant & Orbit Adventure Ant) Eddie Kingston vs. Jimmy Jacobs 3peck0 (3.0 (Scott Parker & Shane Matthews) & Archibald Peck) vs. Die Bruderschaft des Kreuzes (Ares, Nøkken & Tursas) (w/Milo Schnitzler) The Batiri (Kodama & Obariyon), 3.0 (Scott Parker & Shane Matthews) & Archibald Peck vs. The Flood (Die Bruderschaft des Kreuzes (Ares, Nøkken & Tursas) & The Odditorium (Oliver Grimsly & Qefka The Quiet)) (w/Milo Schnitzler) Dark Match Chuck Taylor vs. Shynron