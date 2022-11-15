Chikara: Fright Night

Not Available

Our annual stop in the Pocono Mountains is a star-studded affair! The Patriot joins us again for the first time in 12 years, and Aussie sensation Shazza McKenzie graces our ring once more! All three CHIKARA titles are up for grabs on this loaded card of mega-matches, and a new tag is formed as well! Jakob Hammermeier presents his most monstrous acquisition, prompting a surprise turn from the least-likely candidate of them all! And, in what appears to be his final pro-wrestling bout, "The Hurricane" Shane Helms takes the ring for an awesome atomico match alongside some of CHIKARA's most heroic tecnicos!