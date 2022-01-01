CHIKARA: Justice is Blind

Not Available

Saturday, September 26th, 2015 Gibsonville, NC 1 Justice is Blind - Event Intro 2 #COTI15: Chuck Taylor, Orange Cassidy vs Amasis, Worker Ant 3 Jakob Hammermeier speaks 4 #COTI15: Jakob Hammermeier vs Argus 5 Mr. Touchdown speaks 6 Mr. Touchdown vs Frightmare 7 #COTI15: Eddie Kingston vs Oleg the Usurper 8 The Wrecking Crew speak 9 #COTI15: Princess KimberLee, Los Ice Creams vs The Wrecking Crew 10 The Proletariat Boar of Moldova speaks 11 Shynron vs Proletariat Boar of Moldova 12 Dasher Hatfield, Icarus, Heidi Lovelace vs Battleborn 13 Encore Match 14 Aniversario: A New Attitude - Official Trailer 15 The Top 5 Moves of Silver Ant 16 Sweat + Sacrifice = Success