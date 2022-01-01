CHIKARA: King of Trios 2015 - Night 2

Not Available

Saturday, September 5th, 2015 Easton, PA 1 King of Trios 2015 - Night Two - Event Intro 2 Ashley Remington Speaks 3 #COTI15: Ashley Remington vs Jaka 4 The United Nations speak 5 King of Trios Quarter Final: United Nations vs Team Fight Club: PRO 6 Rey de Voladores 4-Way Eliminator # 1: Matt Cross vs. Shynron vs. Amasis vs. Too Cold Scorpio 7 Team AAA speak 8 King of Trios Quarter Final: Team AAA vs The Nightmare Warriors 9 Shane Matthews, Scott Parker, N_R_G vs Flying Francis, Orbit Adventure Ant, Arctic Rescue Ant 10 Battleborn speak 11 King of Trios Quarter Final: Bullet Club vs Battleborn 12 Rey de Voladores 4-Way Eliminator # 2: Mascara Purpura vs. Ophidian vs. Mark Andrews vs. Pinkie Sanchez 13 The Wrecking Crew speak 14 King of Trios Quarter Final: Arcane Horde vs. The Wrecking Crew 15 The Top 5 Moves of Shynron 16 Storming the Castle - Official Trailer 17 Sweat + Sacrifice = Success