CHIKARA: King of Trios - Night One

CHIKARA Young Lions Cup Title Match Mark Angelosetti (c) vs. Saturyne Singles Match Gran Akuma vs. Jakob Hammermeier Singles Match Archibald Peck vs. Tim Donst Six Man Tag Team Match Team FIST (Chuck Taylor, Icarus & Sugar Dunkerton) vs. The Colony (assailANT, Fire Ant & Green Ant) Singles Match Dasher Hatfield vs. Kobald Six Man Tag Team Match GEKIDO (deviANT & The Shard) & Jigsaw vs. Team Frightning (Frightmare, Hallowicked & Mike Quackenbush) CHIKARA Grand Title Match Eddie Kingston (c) vs. Kevin Steen CHIKARA Campeonatos de Parejas Title Best Two Out Of Three Falls Match 3.0 (Scott Parker & Shane Matthews) vs. The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson) (c)