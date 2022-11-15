Chikara: National Pro Wrestling Day 2019

Not Available

The Annual National Pro Wrestling Day Celebration will take place in Lancaster, Pennsylvania - Join us for free as we celebrate Pro Wrestling and support Arch Street Center. Arch Street Center’s continuing mission is to support the recovery of adults living with serious mental illness by providing social, moral and material support, recreational and hygiene facilities and fresh, nutritious meals in a safe, nurturing environment. They currently have around 300 members and serve approximately 45 individuals daily, or nearly 16,500 meals annually. Arch Street Center provides a safe, judgment-free environment where members can feel safe expressing themselves, make and foster friendships and discuss their daily challenges, hopes and dreams.