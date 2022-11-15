Chikara: Once Upon a Beginning

Not Available

England's top tandem, Chris Brookes and Kid Lykos (collectively known as "CCK") arrive on this side of the Atlantic to face the dastardly duo of Cornelius Crummels and Sonny Defarge, while Spain's Carlos Romo comes calling for the Young Lions Cup! A rare "Golden Dream" match is featured, comprised of 8 former Young Lions Cup champions, all pitched in battle! Nearly a year of tension and dissent climaxes in the main event, designed to end all dispute over who can lay claim to the title "Grand Champion of CHIKARA." With the prized title belt hung high above the ring, step-cousins-in-law Dasher Hatfield and "Mr. Touchdown" Mark Angelosetti fight in a Ladder Match, as numerous members of their extended family look on. One will emerge as our champion, but will the family bonds be irreparably damaged by a match with this level of violence?