F.I.S.T. defend their newly won Campeonatos de Parejas against Osaka Pro breakout stars Atsushi Kotoge and Daisuke Harada! Former friends collide in the 12 Large: Summit when Icarus takes on Hallowicked! Sara Del Rey and Mike Quackenbush struggle to determine who wins their block, while Archibald Peck substitutes for Vin Gerard to take on UltraMantis Black!