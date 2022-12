Not Available

The war between the BDK and CHIKARA reaches a fever pitch when UltraMantis' squad of Vökoder, Eddie Kingston, STIGMA, Jigsaw, Mike Quackenbush, Hallowicked, and Icarus battles Tursas, Pinkie Sanchez, Claudio Castagnoli, Ares, Tim Donst, Sara Del Rey, Daizee Haze, and Delirious in the annual Torneo Cibernetico! "The Dark Ciberknetico" features the final, bittersweet bow of the incomparable Larry Sweeney.