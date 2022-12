Not Available

Japanese legend Manami Toyota makes the second appearance of her U.S. debut weekend teaming with Mike Quackenbush against the BDK's Claudio Castagnoli and Manami Toyota, UltraMantis Black looks to recruit Hallowicked for his Torneo Cibernetico team, Frightmare defends the CHIKARA Young Lions Cup against the BDK's Pinkie Sanchez, and more.