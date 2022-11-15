Chikara: Tug of War

Not Available

The epic conclusion of Season 20 is at our homebase, The Wrestle Factory! Headlined by two championship title bouts, "Tug of War" is the climactic battle that's been building all year long! Missile Assault Man looks to finally put a nail in the coffin of Hallowicked, and Still Life With Apricots And Pears emerges from the long shadow of BLANK. Mike Quackenbush's 25th Anniversary Tour opens the door for a unique match-up against fellow master of the mat, Thomas Santell! Plus: a rematch pitting Boomer Hatfield against Rory Gulak!