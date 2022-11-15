Chikara: Young Lions Cup XV - 1st Stage

Not Available

The Young Lions Cup XV tournament features 16 of the finest up-and-comers in professional wrestling today! The opening round matches all take place during the 1st Stage of the tournament, with the semi-finals and final match set for 2nd Stage! By night's end, just one will emerge with the coveted Cup in their possession. Plus, the "Rockabilly Roughneck" Lucas Calhoun looks to prove he is more than just the product of a science experiment, as he faces Volgar in an Unsanctioned Chain Match! The wrenching rivalry tearing at the Hatfield family escalates as Dasher Hatfield continues to manipulate circumstances to keep control of the Grand Championship of CHIKARA.