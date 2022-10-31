Chikku Bhukku

Not Available

Arjun (Arya), a London-based disc jockey, leads a happy life. Also there is Anu (Shriya Saran), who completes her MBA in a London university. One day, Arjun is forced to come to his native village in Karaikudi to ensure that his ancestral property is not sold. Also Anu too is forced to come to Madurai to meet her father who is injured in an accident. The two strangers meet in a train. There begins their journey towards their respective destinations. Meanwhile, a diary of Arjun's father pops out from his bag. He browses through it to understand his dad's love life. In flashback, the movie goes back to 1985. It is revealed that Sekar (Arya) returns to his village after getting selected as a Police.