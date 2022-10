Not Available

Confusion and eccentricity are all part of life in the vast human ocean of Mexico City -- including the three very different personalities portrayed in this urban fable. By the end of the day, their paths are destined to cross. "El Jairo" (Rodrigo Ostap) is a schizophrenic obsessed with UFOs; Claudia (Regina Orozco) is a woman addicted to pornography; and Juvenico (Patricio Castillo) is a retired teacher trying to come to grips with the future.