Debshishu is a 1985 Hindi-language Indian feature film directed by Utpalendu Chakraborty. This powerful and realistic film is a study of poverty, illiteracy, natural calamities and the toll they take on the human soul. the story of a rural couple who're trying to survive on the road with many others like them, after their village was destroyed by a flood. the wife gives birth to a deformed baby, which is pronounced as a 'child of the devil' by the local pundit (Hindu priest), who forces them to abandon the child and exiles them from the community. the journey takes the couple towards a bizarre and heart-breaking conclusion