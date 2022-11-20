Child Psykolojiky

Not Available

Popeye and Poopdeck Pappy are trying to play poker, but Swee'Pea's crying keeps interrupting them. Pappy wants to smack the tot, but Popeye persuades him to try psychology instead. Popeye tells the story of how "George Washlincoln" chopped down the cherry tree. Inspired, Swee'Pea chops a hole in the floor, then tells the truth. Popeye rushes out to buy him a reward, leaving Pappy in charge, but Pappy believes in a rather dangerous style of parenting, introducing him to William Tell (from both ends of the gun). Pappy lies about it to Popeye.