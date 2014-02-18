Child's Pose is a contemporary drama focusing on the relationship between a mother and her 32-year-old son. After the accidental killing of a boy in a car crash, the mother tries to prevent her son being charged for the death, and she refuses to accept that her son is a grown-up man.
|Luminița Gheorghiu
|Cornelia Kerenes - Mother
|Bogdan Dumitrache
|Barbu - Son
|Florin Zamfirescu
|Aurelian Făgărașanu
|Mimi Branescu
|agent Pricop
|Tania Popa
|Luminița Angheliu
|Adrian Titieni
|Traian Angheliu
