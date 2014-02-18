2014

Child's Pose

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 18th, 2014

Studio

Not Available

Child's Pose is a contemporary drama focusing on the relationship between a mother and her 32-year-old son. After the accidental killing of a boy in a car crash, the mother tries to prevent her son being charged for the death, and she refuses to accept that her son is a grown-up man.

Cast

Luminița GheorghiuCornelia Kerenes - Mother
Bogdan DumitracheBarbu - Son
Florin ZamfirescuAurelian Făgărașanu
Mimi Branescuagent Pricop
Tania PopaLuminița Angheliu
Adrian TitieniTraian Angheliu

View Full Cast >

Images