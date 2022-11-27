Childbirth Banned in Paradise

Not Available

Pregnant women from the paradise island of Fernando de Noronha, 360km off the Brazilian coast, are separated from their families and workplaces and sent to the mainland 12 weeks before giving birth. Pressure is brought upon those who resist. Their babies are not made welcome in their forebears’ lands. Without any reasonable explanation, the government has been denying the right of permanent residence to children of native people. Meanwhile, tourism is attracting more and more celebrities and outside investors to the island.