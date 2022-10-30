Childish Dream Tales

Not Available

A sibling rivalry takes a dark turn when a mysterious stranger teaches the sister that unfortunately sometimes wishes do come true. Summary Kate and Alex have a typical sibling rivalry. Alex, the younger brother, destroys Kate?s prized possessions. In return, Kate says terrible things to him. After making a typical sibling statement "I wish I never had a little brother", Kate finds herself trapped in a world between dreams and reality where she meets a mysterious friend. He provides her with a magical box that can make her wishes come true. Kate quickly learns that "Be careful what you wish for" is more then a saying.