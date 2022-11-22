Not Available

"I have always been interested in the sequencing of images in books, where the possibility exists of imposing movement onto still images. Even this brief film takes its departure from the sequencing of a book that is animated but ends with inanimate images. A reflection on a daughter of the assassinated President of the United States and on another little girl: naked and dead, on a heap of peasants murdered on a country road. On the one hand, a life of privilege in a great mansion taken by a great photographer, on the other, death in the dust, taken by a war photographer." Paolo Gioli