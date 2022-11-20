Children from Petricek Hill

Not Available

The film deals with the fate of children who, together with their parents, were imprisoned in the Teharje camp near Celje. In June 1945, they were separated from their parents and taken to the Petriček children's camp, and their parents killed and buried in unknown places without trial. Inside the camp, the guards try to rip out the old children's identity with various overhauling measures and to enforce them a new identity. Children lost their parents and childhood, and got wounded so deeply, they have not healed even until today.